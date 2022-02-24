Watch
Jury finds man guilty for his role in a 2019 Fort Myers murder

Posted at 10:36 AM, Feb 24, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A jury found Wayne Robert Tayler guilty of manslaughter and robbery with a firearm on Wednesday.

Jurors say Taylor murdered a 23-year old Eric Galvan in Fort Myers in 2019.

According to court records, the victim was shot while he was sitting in a truck in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Winkler Avenue. The victim was driven to the hospital by his friends but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Fort Myers Police Department investigated the murder.

The co-defendant, Troymel Barnes, was sentenced in September 2021 to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation for second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Taylor will be sentenced at a later date.

