CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Panther gets close to turkey hunter in Babcock

Posted at 5:58 PM, Mar 12, 2024
BABCOCK, Fla. — Jason Francis say he was turkey hunting in Babcock Preserve when he came across a panther.

He shared this video with FOX 4's Kaitlin Knapp.

Francis say he believes the panther thought he was a turkey.

"I was making a bunch of hen calls trying to call in a big ole gobbler. So in a way...stalking me. If I didn't poke my head out from the tree, it would've walked in my lap. He came up behind me. Luckily, I saw him before he saw me."

Francis say he saw one in the same area last year, but not as close.

