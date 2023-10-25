CLEWISTON | FHSAA suspends CHS football team after role in fight

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A fight last Friday at a football game in Riviera Beach is resulting in big consequences for Clewiston High School athletes.

The officials called off Clewiston’s game at Inlet Grove because of players fighting.

Now the Clewiston High School football team has been suspended and is under investigation by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA).

A punishment some students think is too much.

"I don't think they [Clewiston] should be suspended," a Clewiston student who wished not to be named said, recalling the fight.

The third quarter at Inlet Grove with Clewiston in the lead brought out the worst in both teams and has very real consequences.

The Florida High School Athletic Association suspended Clewiston's team, indefinitely pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is in a letter the Hendry County School District sent out to parents, students, and staff addressing the issue:

Clewiston High School (CHS) and the Hendry County School District (HCSD) expect the highest standards of conduct and sportsmanship from all student-athletes and coaches. The incident that took place last week at the varsity football game versus Inlet Grove High School does not reflect the standards nor the values of both Clewiston High and the Hendry County School District. Hendry County School District

Some students believe the score of the game may have led to the initiation of the fight.

"I feel like our school is supposed to have been free and the other school is supposed to get suspended and not us," Amish Roberts, another Clewiston student said.

"The other team started throwing the first punch because they lost and now, they're getting mad," another unnamed Clewiston student said.

Roberts believes whoever threw the first punch should pay the biggest price.

Part of the letter sent out by the Hendry County School District says in part, "FHSAA has requested information from Clewiston High School to investigate the incident. The status of the last two regular season games remains unknown at this time."

"If they didn't start the fight, which I heard they didn't then they shouldn't get suspended, I think the other team should take full consequences," the first unnamed student said.

It's unclear at this point if Inlet Grove’s team will get suspended as well. We're waiting on the FHSAA response.

"Make it fair because they both fought. That's what they do in school if people fought, you're [both] going to get suspended, so suspend the whole team... both teams," Roberts said