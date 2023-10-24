Clewiston High School football team suspended after fight

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Clewiston High School football team has been suspended and is under investigation by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) after a fight broke out during a football game.

The Hendry County School District says the fight broke out during the third quarter in a football game between Clewiston High School and Inlet Grove High School.

It is unclear what initiated the fight, but the FHSAA has suspended the Clewiston Football team indefinitely pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Hendry County School District says CHS has submitted all required information to FHSAA and is cooperating.

The Hendry County School District sent out a letter addressing the issue:

Clewiston High School (CHS) and the Hendry County School District (HCSD) expect the highest standards of conduct and sportsmanship from all student-athletes and coaches. The incident that took place last week at the varsity football game versus Inlet Grove High School does not reflect the standards nor the values of both Clewiston High and the Hendry County School District. Hendry County School District

The Hendry County School District says CHS will move forward with all homecoming festivities that are planned for next week, even if the football team remains on suspension.

Fox 4 has reached out to the FHSAA for comment, but have not heard anything back at this time.