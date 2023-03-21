Watch Now
City of Sanibel selects Richard Johnson as mayor

Richard Johnson is the new Mayor of the City of Sanibel. He was unanimously approved by the council Tuesday morning.
Posted at 9:34 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 09:34:35-04

Johnson was first elected to Sanibel City Council in March 2019.

Johnson takes over for Holly Smith.

Smith has served as the Mayor of Sanibel since March 16, 2021.

Prior to being selected by the Sanibel City Council as Mayor, she served as the City’s Vice Mayor from December 1, 2020, to March 15, 2021. Mayor Smith has been a member of the City Council since December 2017 when she was selected to fill a vacant seat.

She was subsequently elected to a four-year term in March 2018.

Mike Miller was elected Vice Mayor.

Mike Miller was elected to Sanibel City Council on March 2, 2021.

