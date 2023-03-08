Sanibel and Estero election results

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Election results are in for the city of Sanibel and the village of Estero.

It appears there won't be any leadership changes in Sanibel.

Voters were casting their ballots for two city council members including the mayor and vice mayor.

Results show Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith and Vice Mayor Richard Johnson won re-election.

Mayor Smith says she's already back to work focusing on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

In Esteror voters cast their ballots and voted for Rafael "Ralph" Lopez to Estero Village Council District 5.

