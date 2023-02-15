City of Fort Myers remembers FMPD Chief's legacy on cutting down on crime

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wednesday, Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) announced the heartbreaking news that FMPD's Police Chief Derrick Diggs passed away. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Many in the community are reflecting on his years of service in the Fort Myers Community.

Chief Diggs served as the Chief of FMPD since August 2016, and served a total of 46 years in law enforcement.

When mentioning Chief Diggs' name, it was quickly followed by, "He really cleaned up Fort Myers," from members in the community.

“Just 'stunned I guess would be the word — just didn't have words, didn't have thoughts," said Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion in complete shock over the passing of Chief Diggs.

Taking a while to take in that his mentor and friend passed away he explained what he is going to miss most. “Him," laughed Chief McMillion. “But mainly his heart and what he had for the city.”

The blood, sweat and tears is what so many in the Fort Myers Community said when thinking about Chief Diggs—as they paid their respect at his cruiser that sits outside of FMPD headquarters draped with flowers, the American flag and of course the Ohio State Buckeye flag.

“Some of the things he did to clean up some areas that may had high crime, or had some impact negatively on our city, and all of those things have come under his tenure," Chief McMillion said.

“He implemented several policy changes, prior to George Floyd, so he was ahead of that curve," echoed Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson.

Mayor Anderson said when Chief Diggs took over FMPD, the department was somewhat a mess but he was able to straighten it out with polices targeting duty to intervene, and continuous training to lower the number of deadly force incidents. Mayor Anderson added that the Chief Diggs adminstration is a huge part of why Fort Myers is now the third safest city in the nation.

“He was the type of individual that led in the front but didn't have to be on front street to be that leader,” McMillion said.

"One thing I will miss is just seeing that big smile and him saying, outstanding,” smiled Mayor Anderson.

A lingering question is what comes next for FMPD. According to the city of Fort Myers, the search will not happen now out of respect for Chief Diggs, the work he has done for the community and FMPD.

Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone who worked with Chief Diggs for decades has been acting chief since last year and is still in the leadership role.

A search could start in a month or so and it's uncertain how far and wide the search will be.