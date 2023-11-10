CHIQUITA LOCK l The fight over lock removal heading to trial

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The fight over the removal of Chiquita Lock is heading to trial, with Administrative Law Judge Suzanne Van Wyk ruling that the lawsuit can proceed. This comes after multiple nonprofit environmental organizations, including Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation and Calusa Waterkeepers, were forced to withdraw as petitioners from the legal challenge.

The case is scheduled to happen Nov. 29 through Dec. 7.

Cape Coral is arguing the boat lock has outlived its usefulness, causes unnecessary boat safety concerns, and the city's new environmental plan will address all the environmental concerns

Opponents argue the removal could push polluted canal water into the Calooshatchee River, instead sending through he mangrove wetlands to capitalize on natural filtration.

The city also cites manatee safety. It says manatees die in the lock. But opponents argue an improved lock would reduce danger to manatees and protect the Calooshatchee's already depleted seagrass beds.