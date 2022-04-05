Charlotte, Lee counties consider burn bans

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Southwest Florida counties are considering emergency action as drought conditions persist, leading to increased risk of fire danger.

At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Lee County commissioners will discuss declaring a local state of emergency because of the dry weather. That action would include a burn ban.

The Lee County Fire Chiefs Association, which includes more than 25 leaders of area fire agencies, wrote commissioners a letter asking for the ban.

The letter says it does not look like the risk for catastrophic fires will go down anytime soon.

Charlotte County will also mull a burn ban when commissioners meet at 8:00 a.m.

County fire chief Jason Fair wrote to the board expressing his own concern for fire danger, saying that Charlotte County is among the three driest counties in the state.

Last week, a large fire sparked at the Emerald Pointe Condominiums, destroying eight units. Fair says that continued dry and windy conditions could lead to fires igniting with little effort that would burn more intensely and spread quickly.