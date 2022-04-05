Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners to hold emergency meeting over potential burn ban

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — County Commissioners will have an emergency meeting Tuesday morning, to vote on a ban.

It comes as a request from Charlotte County Fire Chief Jason Fair. Fair wrote to the board expressing his concerns for potential fire danger.

Just last week, a fire broke out at the Emerald Pointe Condominiums destroying 8 units. Because of that, and current drought conditions, Fair is requesting for a county-wide burn ban.

In his letter to the board, Fair wrote how Charlotte County is currently among the three driest counties in the state. He went on to say that with such dry and windy conditions, fires could start with little effort, burn more intensely and spread quickly.

We’ll be inside this morning’s meeting and will provide updates as they happen. The meeting is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m.