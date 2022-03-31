Fire destroys 8 units at Emerald Pointe in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A red flag warning in Southwest Florida had fire crews on standby for most of the day Wednesday.

In Charlotte County, a fire broke out at Emerald Pointe Condominium late Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews had to battle the flames through dry conditions and heavy wind, which was allowing this fire to spread at an alarming rate.

Although 8 units were destroyed on Wednesday, it seems no injuries were reported yet.

Charlotte County Fire Officials spoke with us about how tough those conditions were.

“It was about 2:20 when the fire was called in as a fire on the outside deck stairs," said Todd Dunn, Charlotte County Fire Public Information Officer. "The fire was underneath the building when it was able to just kind of run underneath. Combine that with the high winds and the dry conditions and the wind was blowing away from us which you see behind me, and it just burnt through the whole building.”

A Red Cross volunteer we spoke with yesterday says neighbors are letting those who lost their homes stay with them for the time being.

