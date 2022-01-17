Charlotte County leaders prepare emergency declaration after tornado
Charlotte County public safety<br/>
Gasparilla Marina<br/><br/>
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 08:09:31-05
County commissioners are meeting to declare a state of emergency in the wake of Sunday morning's destructive tornadoes.
The severe storms caused destruction at the Gasparilla Mobile Estates community, destroying many homes.
The meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Look for updates to this story and on Fox 4 News.
