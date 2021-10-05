Changing the narrative behind Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fl. — In the midst of changing the narrative of historical monuments, locations and trends in our country, residents of Lee County have thoughts on starting the change in their community.

At least 640 residents believe that the historical roots behind Lee County should no longer represent Confederate General Robert E. Lee, but instead should be in reference to martial artist and pop culture icon, Bruce Lee.

The petition was launched by 'Artsemble Underground,' in which they described Bruce Lee bridging the gap between the East and West. Their viewpoint is rather than changing the past, rewriting the narrative is the key to improving the future to hold less negative sentiments.