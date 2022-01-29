Celebration for the retirement of Pastor James A. Bing

FORT MYERS, FLa. — The Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will host a retirement celebration for Pastor James A. Bing on Saturday, January 29 at 5pm.

The celebration is at the Heritage Palms Golf & Country Club in Fort Myers. The event's theme is “Good and Faithful Servant Matthew 25:23." Tickets are $65.00 and the attire is semi-formal.

Pastor James A. Bing has served as the pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church for 48 years, from January 20, 1974 and retired on December 31, 2021. Before coming to Friendship Missionary, Bing pastored at the Greater Union Baptist Church in Deland, Florida for eight years.

Thanks to Pastor Bing, Friendship Missionary is debt free, has a number of renovations and improvements and is the primary landowners of the property surrounding the church.

