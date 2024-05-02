Caretaker accused of stealing more than $70k in jewelry from patients

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a woman is facing felony charges after stealing more than $70,000 in jewelry from her patients.

Deputies say Ericka Maxwell has been arrested in connection to two separate grand theft incidents.

Detectives say they started investigating in March after the first victim reported more than $21,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen from their Bonita Springs home while in the suspect's in-home care.

The sheriff's office says they were notified of a different case in Alva where Maxwell stole more than $50,000 of jewelry from another victim.

Investigators say Maxwell was fired by her employer after receiving two complaints of theft within three weeks.

Surveillance video posted by the sheriff's office shows a woman at a pawn shop.

According to deputies, Maxwell conducted several pawn shop transactions between March and April where she sold the stolen jewelry.

Maxwell was arrested on April 30, 2024, and transported to the Lee County Jail.

She's now facing felony charges including grand theft, fraud, and dealing in stolen property.