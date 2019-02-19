Cape Coral Police replace elderly man's stolen bike

Someone stole a Cape Coral elderly man’s bicycle. Bob Wingate says he was shopping in a Cape Coral Winn-Dixie, but when he was ready to leave, the lock to his bike had been cut.

His bike was gone.

That bike was Bob’s main source of transportation.

Cape Coral Police responded and Bob filed a report.

But, the officers weren’t done. Officer Ken Cody and Officer Trainee Guang Song returned to Bob’s house Sunday with a brand new bike and lock.

He tells Fox 4 that he was shocked. “I thought they found the one that was stolen. But to my surprise, it was a new one.”

Neighbors tell Fox 4 that Bob Wingate is a good man, and they are pleased that the officers gave him a new bike.