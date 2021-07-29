Cape Coral Police Department asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s help in solving a shooting that resulted in a man’s death back in April 2021.

Cape Coral Police Patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of SE 6th Street on April 24th, 2021 at around 4:30 a.m. When CCPD officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings on the roadway of SE 1st Avenue.

At 4:45 a.m., a black male, identified as Kevin Girard Palmer Jr. (DOB: 6-23-2001), arrived at Cape Coral Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

Cape Coral Police Department

Due to the nature of the injury, Palmer did not survive his injuries.

The investigation revealed a disturbance started after a family from Lehigh Acres rented a vacation rental house to celebrate a 17th birthday.

An Instagram personality posted about the party, which resulted in multiple people arriving uninvited. A disturbance broke out a short distance away from the residence and multiple shots were fired, resulting in the death of Kevin Palmer.

The investigation is ongoing and active, and even after extensive investigation the Cape Coral Police Department believes there to be persons that were present at the scene but not yet identified who may have information on this case.

If you or anyone you know has any information on the identity of the suspect(s) or anyone in party attendance that evening, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department by calling (239) 574-3223; by submitting an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips; by sending us a message through our social media platforms; or by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Please reference case report # 21-008921.

