Man shot in head in over weekend dies, police looking for shooter

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A young man was shot in Cape Coral over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of SE 6th Street after multiple callers reported shots fired and several vehicles fleeing the area.

According to reports, two men dragged the victim into a white SUV and left.

Police found shell casings and tire marks in the streets. Multiple vehicles and a residence were hit during the gunfire.

An officer who was already at the hospital on a separate matter, saw the white SUV arrive and watched three people exit the vehicle. One of them was Kevin Girard Palmer, 20, of Fort Myers, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Palmer was transferred to another hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He later died.