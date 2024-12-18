Cape Coral man accused of stealing mail from more than 200 victims

The Cape Coral Police Department says a man has been arrested for stealing mail containing from more than 200 victims - including documents containing personal information.

The department says Steven Michael Newman, 35, is facing multiple charges relating to a series of investigations involving theft and property damage.

Police say surveillance video from December 6th shows Newman vandalizing a mailbox on Orchid Boulevard.

Using a knife, investigators say Newman opened the mailbox - causing an estimated $440 in damage.

The department then released his photo for public identification.

During a traffic stop on December 17th, officers noticed Newman as a passenger in a brown Kia.

Police say a K-9 unit alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the car - later discovering drug paraphernalia, a backpack containing personal identification information, and a stolen bicycle.

Further investigation revealed that Newman was breaking into and stealing mail from several mailboxes in the area.

The stolen mail included sensitive personal information from more than 200 victims - documents that were in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Earlier that same day, Newman was implicated in another theft involving a bicycle stolen from a secured area behind a local business.

The business' owner reported additional damage of about $1,000 to a cement bench caused by Newman. Police were able to link him to both incidents prior to his arrest, leading to additional charges for theft and criminal mischief.

Newman is also connected to a prior case from October 29, 2024, involving accusations of fraudulently using identification without consent and possessing stolen checks. Investigators found some bank account information tied to victims but registered at Newman’s address.

He now faces several charges, including:

1 count of Petit Theft (F.S.S. 812.014(2))

2 counts of Criminal Mischief (F.S.S. 806.13(1b3))

1 count of Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information (F.S.S. 817.568)

1 count of Use of ID of Another without Consent (F.S.S. 817.568(2c))

1 count of Fraud/Communicate to Defraud Property (F.S.S. 817.034(4b2))

Authorities urge citizens to protect their personal information, including shredding sensitive documents, to prevent similar incidents in the future. The investigation remains ongoing.