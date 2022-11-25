Cape Coral family bringing back Christmas giveaway despite damages from Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, Tony Kuhlenschmidt said his family is bringing back the Christmas present giveaway, where last year, they gave out over 100 presents to families in need.

“This year I actually started way before Christmas of last year of setting up for this year,” said Kuhlenschmidt.

Looking back to last year, Kuhlenschmidt said those moments with families are something he will never forget.

“Last year we even had somebody donate a scooter, an electric scooter, and just moments after we had a family in need that was actually in tears it was amazing,” said Kuhlenschmidt.

You can watch that story by clicking here.

Kuhlenschmidt added that he will be collecting more than just presents for children this year.

“This year I actually switched it up to where kids can actually get their parents presents for Christmas,” said Kuhlenschmidt.

Kuhlenschmidt, whose home was damaged by Hurricane Ian said he was worried this year's giveaway wouldn't be possible.

“I know people lost houses kids have lost everything so we need the community to help, I want to make this huge,” said Kuhlenschmidt.

Kuhlenschmidt said donations can be dropped off at his home at 217 NW 26th Place in Cape Coral or you can call him at (239) 440-6788.

Families who drop by Kuhlenschmidt's home will also be in for a surprise this year.

“It's my first year doing a light show,” said Kuhlenschmidt.

The light show runs from 6-11 PM each night.

“People can come, watch the show and get gifts as well,” said Kuhlenschmidt.