Family giving out free Christmas presents to children in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You won’t find a big red sleigh or any reindeer at Tony Kuhlenschmidt's Cape Coral home, but the spirit of giving can be felt at the front door.

For the past week, just outside his home Kuhlenschmidt has been giving presents away to any family who needs them.

“We had 30 gifts for 30 families already set and wrapped and everything and then the messages just kept coming and coming, I dont have the heart to turn them away,” said Kuhlenschmidt.

Those messages came after Kuhlenschmidt made a post in a Cape Coral community Facebook group.

Kuhlenschmidt says his goal of helping 30 families has quickly grown to more than 80 in just one week.

A number he expects to continue to grow as families like Kristine Kokolakis have started pitching in presents of their own.

“Actually it was my 12-year-old son’s idea. So that was his scooter that he never used so he said let’s go ahead and give it to someone that actually will use it,” said Kokolakis

That someone, arriving just five minutes after Kokolakis dropped off her presents.

Her name is Heidi Richards and we were there to capture the moments when she realized, this year, there would be presents waiting for her family under the tree.

“Just to know that they are going to have..something… I can’t even express how I feel…I just feel completely blessed…and I hugged him and I thanked him so much…the gifts they are going to love them,” said Richards.

If you would like to connect with Tony Kuhlenschmidt to donate or pick up gifts, call him at (239) 440-6788.

Kuhlenschmidt says he will be collecting donations and handing out gifts all day on Christmas Eve.

Kuhlenschmidt says anyone looking to donate should plan on dropping off gifts on Christmas Eve morning.