Cape Coral drainage project for Hancock Bridge Parkway to be completed by December

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some of you have dealt with flooding way before Hurricane Ian and you're still waiting for drainage repairs, especially now that hurricane season has begun.

Fox 4 is Following Through For You, checking in with a local homeowner who says he's still waiting for help.

Many roadways in Cape Coral are already flooding and unfortunately, it's a familiar site many of us have seen during and after Hurricane Ian. The video footage that Fox 4 acquired did not come from Ian but 2 weeks before the hurricane hit.

Rafael Rodriguez tells Fox 4 that the flooding on Hancock Bridge Parkway was so concerning that he placed sandbags in front of his garage to prevent water from pushing nearby cars into his home.

Last year, Rodriguez took his concerns to the city and told us that he hadn't heard back. Fox 4 reached out last year as well and the city told us 3 options for fixing the problem are up for consideration and a decision would be made in the next 3 months.

Cape Coral was gearing up for a project that would help eliminate home-threatening flood waters on Hancock Bridge Parkway. You can read the original story here. Of course, a major hurricane hit our area and plans changed for us all.

But it hasn't really changed, according to Rodriguez. "They don't come!"

Fox 4 reached out to the city again to tell us the project that would help eliminate flood waters is set to be completed by December. Rodriguez has some relief saying, "Something, right now, is better than nothing."

