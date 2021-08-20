Cape Coral couple battles retailer for replacement appliance

CAPE CORAL, FLA — The Mathers, in Cape Coral, have been living out of a mini-fridge and cooler for months.

"I have to have refrigeration because my husband is ill and I have to have refrigeration for his medicines," said Marjorie "Marge" Mather.

This comes after their fridge from Sears, went on the fritz.

"I've had a lot of problems with them," she said.

The "them" she's referring to is Sears.

We first met Marge in December 2020, after she struggled to get Sears and its warranty company to fix her broken stove.

"They order the wrong part and I wait and wait for weeks," she told FOX 4 then.

FOX 4 got involved at the time, to help her get some answers. But she says she's having the same trouble with this latest appliance.

"Warranties are as good as nothing today," she said.

After FOX 4 reached out this time around, Sears released the following statement and offered to give her a good $2700 credit to get a new fridge:

“At Sears, the satisfaction of our customers is our top priority. The same day we determined that Ms. Mather’s refrigerator could not be repaired due to the unavailability of parts, we gave her the authorized credit she was entitled to receive under her Master Protection Agreement. She then selected her replacement and it is scheduled to be delivered July 31st. We appreciate her being a Sears customer.”

When the new fridge didn't arrive on July 31st, FOX 4 contacted them again last week and they sent us a statement, promising to have the appliance delivered by Monday:

“At Sears, the satisfaction of our customers is our top priority. We regret the delay caused by global, industry supply issues at our manufacturer, which now says the next tentative delivery date is Monday, Aug. 16. Our member services team has spoken with Ms. Mathers, who has agreed to await delivery on Monday and if the manufacturer is unable to meet its promised delivery date, Sears is prepared to provide Ms. Mathers other options to meet her satisfaction. We appreciate her patience. Sears is proud to be trusted by millions of Americans for their repair and coverage needs and we take that trust seriously.”

"It has taken the heart and soul out of me with these people. They just, they actually make you cry because they won't listen to you and they don't care," said Mather.

Well Monday came and went and they did drop off a fridge, but Marge says it came with damaged doors.

She sent it back and tells FOX 4 that she bought a new fridge from another company.

As of now, she's calling on Sears to cut her a check for the cost of this new fridge and hopes to move on after that.