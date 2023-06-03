Cape Coral community joins Fox 4 to learn more about upcoming hurricane season

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors in one Cape Coral neighborhood joined Fox 4's Meteorologist Katie Walls to learn more about the upcoming hurricane season and how to prepare.

With a near-normal hurricane season expected, the residents of Sandoval know that all it takes is one. While the West Cape neighborhood didn't take on water damage from the storm surge, gusts to 140 mph tore off roofs, downed trees, and destroyed pool cages.

Considering so many roofs are still damaged, it's important to understand our vulnerability is different this year and we may have to evacuate for a lower threshold storm, should it develop.