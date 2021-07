CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A local Cape Coral boy is setting up a lemonade stand on the 4th of July to raise funds for Florida veterans.

10-year-old Ethan will be selling his lemonade at HeadPinz in Cape Coral from 10am to 2pm. All of the proceeds made from Ethan's efforts will be given to the BVL organization, the Bowlers-to-Veterans Link.

If you would like to support Ethan and the BVL organization, head over to HeadPinz's tomorrow for some refreshing lemonade.