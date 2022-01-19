Bulk item and chemical waste collection event

CAPE CORAL, Fl. — The city of Cape Coral is partnering with Waste Pro and Lee County's Solid Waste Division to create a household bulk item and chemical waste event. The event will be held on February 5 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the City Hall parking lot.

Residential bulk collection is held on the same day each week as solid waste, recycling, and yard waste removal. Items that will be accepted at the event include:



Drain cleaners

Pool chemicals

Pesticides/herbicides

Liquid paint and thinners

Polishes and strippers

Fluorescent tubes

Electronics

Car and boat batteries

Auto oil

Gas propane tanks

Appliances

Mattresses

Yard Waste

Drop-off materials will be collected from the trunks of vehicles and the beds of trucks. In order to drop off items, a proof of residency may be required with a Cape Coral address, or a photo ID with a utility bill, that includes a Cape Coral address.