Bulk item and chemical waste collection event

CAPE CORAL, Fl. — The city of Cape Coral is partnering with Waste Pro and Lee County's Solid Waste Division to create a household bulk item and chemical waste event. The event will be held on February 5 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the City Hall parking lot.
Residential bulk collection is held on the same day each week as solid waste, recycling, and yard waste removal. Items that will be accepted at the event include:
- Drain cleaners
- Pool chemicals
- Pesticides/herbicides
- Liquid paint and thinners
- Polishes and strippers
- Fluorescent tubes
- Electronics
- Car and boat batteries
- Auto oil
- Gas propane tanks
- Appliances
- Mattresses
- Yard Waste
Drop-off materials will be collected from the trunks of vehicles and the beds of trucks. In order to drop off items, a proof of residency may be required with a Cape Coral address, or a photo ID with a utility bill, that includes a Cape Coral address.