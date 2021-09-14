Boyfriend of the missing North Port woman releases a statement through his lawyer

The boyfriend of the North Port woman that was reported missing Saturday is issuing a statement through his lawyers.

Steve Bertolino, a Long Island private attorney, releasing the statement about the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

“This is understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family.

It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family.

On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

Petito's family said they last heard from her the last week of August. Petito was in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The Ford Transit the couple traveled in was recovered in North Port.

