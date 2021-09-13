Missing woman from North Port

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Police are looking for a woman from North Port who is missing out of New York, where her family lives.

22-year-old Gabrielle Petito went missing while traveling with a friend.

Investigators say Petito was reported missing by her family on September 11th at approximately 6:55 p.m.

According to the family, they were last in contact with her during the last week of August.

Prior to the last communication, Petito is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

She was traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate QFTG03.

The van was found, but no signs of Petito.

She has several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “let it be.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

