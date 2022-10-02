Bonita Beach Rd. residents asked to vacate for health, safety reasons

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue officials are visiting communities off Bonita Beach Road, checking on residents and making sure their homes are safe.

The department's Nicole Hornberger says they are encouraging homeowners to leave after they clean up their homes due to certain safety precautions such as:



Mold in the home; mold is likely to develop within walls, floors and other materials after heavy flooding

People without power could be using candles; this is an easy fire hazard with lots of debris and other items scattered around.

The department also wants people to remove their hurricane shutters. When they are not in use and left engaged, they limit escape routes for crews responding to emergencies.

Hornberger says each room in a home should have at least two escape routes.

She also says they are aware of the rising river levels, but says that is not the impetus behind asking people to voluntarily leave.