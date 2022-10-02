Flooding remains concern in Imperial River area

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Days after Hurricane Ian, people living in Bonita Springs are still facing the risk of flooding.

The message from officials to residents who live in communities along the Imperial River is to stay vigilant.

City leaders say the river continues to rise as of Sunday morning, and it brings with it the risk of flooding.

Frustrated residents have reached out to our newsroom over the past few days, saying families trying to move back into their homes after evacuating are afraid they will once again have to leave.

Remember these basic tips to stay safe around rising or deep-standing water: