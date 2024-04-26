Blue-Green Algae Health Alert issued for North Fort Myers Canal

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-LEE) has issued a new health alert for the presence of blue-green algae blooms in the Caloosahatchee River along North Canal Circle in North Fort Myers.

This is in response to water samples taken on Monday in the area. Doh-lee is advising the public to exercise caution in and around this area, as the blooms have the potential to produce toxins.

You are advised not to swim or engage in activities that may cause you to come into direct contact with the water. Also keep your pets away from the water.