Big Cypress National Preserve reopens trails on Saturday

Big Cypress National Preserve will reopen trails closed by wildfire this Saturday.
The following areas are now open for all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting, and commercial activities.
All trails, campgrounds, and roadways
- West of Nobles Grade
- North of I75
- East of Highway 29
- South of Northern Preserve Boundary
Campgrounds:
- Bear Island Campground (Campsites 14-40 will remain closed due to seasonal closures)
- Pink Jeep Campground
- Gator Head Campground
Trails:
- Florida Trail North of MM63 I75 to Seminole Boundary
- All ORV Trails in Bear Island Unit
The area was temporarily closed to ensure the safety of the public during and after wildfire activity. Firefighters have surveyed the area and determined that conditions are now safe to reopen.