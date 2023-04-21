Big Cypress National Preserve reopens trails on Saturday

Big Cypress National Preserve will reopen trails closed by wildfire this Saturday.

The following areas are now open for all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting, and commercial activities.

All trails, campgrounds, and roadways



West of Nobles Grade

North of I75

East of Highway 29

South of Northern Preserve Boundary

Campgrounds:



Bear Island Campground (Campsites 14-40 will remain closed due to seasonal closures)

Pink Jeep Campground

Gator Head Campground

Trails:



Florida Trail North of MM63 I75 to Seminole Boundary

All ORV Trails in Bear Island Unit

The area was temporarily closed to ensure the safety of the public during and after wildfire activity. Firefighters have surveyed the area and determined that conditions are now safe to reopen.

