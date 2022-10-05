Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Biden to tour Southwest Florida hurricane damage

President will meet with Gov. DeSantis during visit
Joe Biden, Ron DeSantis
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden, right, looks at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a briefing with first responders and local officials in Miami on the condo tower that collapsed in Surfside, Fla.
Joe Biden, Ron DeSantis
Posted at 5:32 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 07:08:41-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — President Joe Biden is traveling to Fort Myers Wednesday to meet with families who continue to rebuild after Hurricane Ian.

The president will land at Southwest Florida International Airport, which reopens today, later this afternoon, and will travel by helicopter to survey some of our damaged areas.

Specifically, we are told President Biden will tour Fisherman's Wharf, one of the neighborhoods in hard-hit Fort Myers Beach.

During the president's tour, he will be talking with families and local business owners. He will also be briefed by federal-state–and local officials working to help Southwest Florida rebuild.

Joining Biden in Florida will be two of his most prominent Republican critics: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott, according to the White House and Scott's spokesman. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested Tuesday that it would be inappropriate for them to focus on political differences.

DeSantis confirmed Tuesday he'd be meeting with Biden in the hurricane zone and he praised the administration's Federal Emergency Management Agency for declaring an emergency before Ian made landfall.

“That was huge because everyone was full steam ahead. They knew they had the ability to do it," DeSantis said. "We appreciate it. I think FEMA’s worked very well with the state and local.”

First Lady Jill Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell will also be part of the entourage. FEMA teams are currently on the ground assisting survivors apply for recovery grants.

The AP contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month