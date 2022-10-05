Biden to tour Southwest Florida hurricane damage

FORT MYERS, Fla. — President Joe Biden is traveling to Fort Myers Wednesday to meet with families who continue to rebuild after Hurricane Ian.

The president will land at Southwest Florida International Airport, which reopens today, later this afternoon, and will travel by helicopter to survey some of our damaged areas.

Specifically, we are told President Biden will tour Fisherman's Wharf, one of the neighborhoods in hard-hit Fort Myers Beach.

During the president's tour, he will be talking with families and local business owners. He will also be briefed by federal-state–and local officials working to help Southwest Florida rebuild.

Joining Biden in Florida will be two of his most prominent Republican critics: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott, according to the White House and Scott's spokesman. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested Tuesday that it would be inappropriate for them to focus on political differences.

DeSantis confirmed Tuesday he'd be meeting with Biden in the hurricane zone and he praised the administration's Federal Emergency Management Agency for declaring an emergency before Ian made landfall.

“That was huge because everyone was full steam ahead. They knew they had the ability to do it," DeSantis said. "We appreciate it. I think FEMA’s worked very well with the state and local.”

First Lady Jill Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell will also be part of the entourage. FEMA teams are currently on the ground assisting survivors apply for recovery grants.

The AP contributed to this report.