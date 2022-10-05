RSW opens on post-Ian reduced schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A milestone on the road to recovery Wednesday, as Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) reopens on a limited schedule.

The initial hours of operation for security checkpoints at RSW will be between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., with flights operating between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A few things to remember if you are traveling to the airport:

Airport leaders say that though restrooms will be available, drinking water fountains will not.

Concessions will be available but limited and in short supply. The Airport Plaza gas station and the 7-Eleven convenience store are open, but may have limited supplies.

Airport leaders say travelers need to check what gate their airline will be using. Some airlines will be operating from different concourses than usual. As always, RSW's website has the most up-to-date arrival and departure information.

Long-term and short-term parking lots at the airport are open, and airport officials want to remind people not to use the airport as a shelter.

Rental car outlets will also be operating out of the airport on a limited basis.