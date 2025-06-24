Bicyclist dies in early morning Fort Myers crash; traffic impacted

Watch Now
The Fort Myers Police Department says one person has died following a car crash involving a bicyclist early Tuesday morning.
One killed in fatal crash on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard, FMPD says
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department says one person has died following a car crash involving a bicyclist early Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash happened at Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in front of Trailhead Park.

Investigators say they received the call just after 7AM.

Officers ask drivers to avoid the southbound lanes between Hanson Street and Winkler Avenue, as they will be closed for approximately 2 hours.

This is a developing story.

