BET ON | As mobile sports betting continues in Florida, opponents seek extension

In a battle that’s been fought for nearly two years, full of twists and turns, one side says they need more time to argue the future of sports betting in Florida.

West Flagler Associates was supposed to submit an application for a writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Instead, attorneys for the parimutuel operator asked for an extension until Feb. 9th.

The biggest twist in the ongoing saga came earlier this month when the Seminole Tribe of Florida relaunched its Hard Rock Bet mobile sports betting app.

The tribe launched and closed the app two years ago after WFA first filed a lawsuit.

“I think what happened is the Seminoles said, ‘this case isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, the state case, so we might as well start making money,’” said Bob Jarvis, a law professor and gambling expert with Nova Southeastern University.

There are currently two court battles, one state and one federal.

As WFA seeks to have the highest court in the land hear its case, they’re still waiting to hear from the Florida Supreme Court.

WFA had asked the court for an emergency stay to close the mobile sports book.

“I do believe that ultimately, whichever route the case goes, the Seminoles will win,” said Jarvis.

Gambling attorney Daniel Wallach isn’t so convinced.

“I think the United States Supreme Court represents the best opportunity for West Flagler to win and to overturn this compact,” said Wallach.

There’s good news for gamblers coming in December.

The Seminole Casino in Immokalee will launch new table games, craps and roulette, along with in-person sports betting on December 11th.

