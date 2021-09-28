Beemats installations in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fl. — The city of Cape Coral is installing 5,000 square feet of Beemats in five locations throughout the City. Beemats are floating wetland islands with cutouts to hold aquatic plants in place.

Fertilizer runoff creates an overall decline in water quality, however, the aquatic plants housed on the Beemats will absorb the excess nutrients throughout the year. The plants will be harvested annually and tested for efficacy.

The technology has been well-tested throughout Florida and previous scientific studies in Florida have shown a reduction of up to 12% of nitrogen and up to 17% of phosphorus.