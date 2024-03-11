Watch Now
Beached whale found in Venice dies, FWC says

A sperm whale that beached itself off the coast of Venice on Sunday died Monday morning.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 10:56:49-04

VENICE, Fla. — A sperm whale that beached itself off the coast of Venice on Sunday died Monday morning.

Officials confirmed they are now bringing equipment to pull the whale to shore and that the necropsy will take place at 12 p.m.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission released the following statement after the confirmation.

FWC biologists, law enforcement officers, and its partners returned to the scene of the beached Sperm Whale in Venice on Monday, March 11, where the whale was confirmed deceased. The whale is confirmed a 44-foot-long male with a time of death at approximately 3am. Today, biologists will collect samples to attempt to determine cause of illness and death and to better understand sperm whale health, and life history. Results of the samples will likely take several weeks to confirm a cause of death. We continue to ask that beachgoers leave space for biologists and law enforcement officials to assess this situation.
The Venice Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office units were assisting Mote Marine Laboratory staff with the beached whale about 50 yards out from Service Club Park, off the coast of Venice.

