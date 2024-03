VENICE, Fla — Crews were working to help a beached whale off the coast of Venice on Sunday.

Beached whale

The Venice Police Department said access to the beach is restricted and that Florida Fish and Wildlife and Mote Marine set up a perimeter to assess the situation.

Venice Police Department 70 foot long sperm whale beached off the coast of Venice

They said it's a 70 foot long sperm whale and is beached about 50 yards off the coast of Service Club Park.