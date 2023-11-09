BACK TO THE BEACH | When can you plan to return to Cape Coral's only beach?

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral has announced they will reopen the Cape Coral Yacht Club beach on Friday, Nov. 10.

The beach and most of the yacht club have been closed since Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the US Army Corps of Engineers have provided the City of Cape Coral with the regulatory permits required to reopen the Yacht Club Beach on Nov. 10

Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter, District 1 Councilmember Bill Steinke, and City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn will discuss the reopening of the Yacht Club Community Park Beach area

Fox 4 will be speaking with city leaders to learn more about what features will be available, what impacts the beach area is still facing, and if there are any changes to the beach people need to know about.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

