CAPE CORAL | Committee of the Whole discusses new design plans for Yacht Club

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At Wednesday morning’s Committee of the Whole Meeting for Cape Coral, the city will discuss two new concept plans for the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

Both plans include the Boathouse Restaurant that reopened after Hurricane Ian in July, the Yacht Club Community Center, the existing boat fuel pump space, restrooms, pier with a shaded structure, boardwalk, harbor master building, expanded beach and playground.

The first design plan includes a 15,000 square foot resort pool, 72 surface parking spaces, a three-level parking garage and 39 boat trailer parking spaces.

The second design plan includes the same elements but on a smaller scale. The resort pool is 8,800 square feet with a smaller children’s pool beside it. The restaurant would also be smaller at 4,500 square feet.

The Yacht Club beach reopens Friday.