Avoiding road rage and identifying its potential signs

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man is in police custody tonight, accused of being involved in a road rage incident earlier today.

It happened on a busy Cape Coral road, leaving two victims with minor injuries.

“It seems that it has escalated over the years- you have more road rage incidents," says Walter Zalisko, retired Police Chief and private investigator.

It’s a thought that is probably the least on one’s mind as they step into their vehicle. Dealing with road rage. But what happens if you get yourself caught in the moment?

“I don’t recommend keeping up with that driver because he’s just going to perceive that as a continued threat and it’s just going to escalate from there.”

That’s what happened Wednesday afternoon in Cape Coral. Cape Coral Police say two vehicles stopped in a parking lot, near the 1100 block of Del Prado Boulevard. A man, driving a white van, got out of the vehicle and attempted to pull three victims from the other vehicle all the while beating them.

“There are tourists here, they are sightseeing. What they don’t realize is that a majority of the people here are working people. They’re rushing to and from work and this and that. Right there you have ingredients for some road rage,” says Zalisko.

In this particular instance, it’s believed those involved are residents of Southwest Florida. Two victims received minor injuries. It’s a situation, as Zalisko says, that could have escalated even further.

“It’s safe to say that every other car in Florida there’s a weapon in the car. Given that you have the concealed carry permits which are easily obtained and those are the people that legally carry. We’re not even talking about the people who are illegally carrying, the criminals. They’re the ones that you’re really going to have to concern yourself with.”

Cape Police were able to find the man at a gas station off Chiquita Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway. He’s since been taken into custody. While those victims are lucky to walk away, the incident is serving as a reminder for drivers to think ahead before getting behind the wheel.

“Just back off," Zalisko says. "Don’t let your ego get in the way because you’re gonna get hurt and it’s not worth it.”