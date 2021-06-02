CCPD arrests suspect in road rage battery, vehicle found

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE 4:53 P.M.:

The man and vehicle have been located.

FOX 4 will keep you updated as this story develops.

The Cape Coral Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man and his vehicle that were involved in a road rage incident that turned violent.

Two vehicles stopped in a parking lot, near the 1100 block of Del Prado Boulevard South, where the man battered and attempted to pull three victims from their vehicle. Two victims received minor injuries.

The man is described as a Hispanic male in his 40’s with a goatee and a black ball cap. He was of average height and weight and is believed to be employed as an electrician or air conditioning repairman.

He was driving a white van with damage to the passenger side and the front bumper. A license plate could not be seen, but possibly contains the letter “V.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips or https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous .

Please use case report #21-012051.