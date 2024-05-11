Aurora lights up the night sky over SWFL

If you look outside in the night sky and see a pinkish hue, it's the aurora. We were able to take in the rare light show as far south as the Florida Straits.

It is extremely rare for the northern lights to be viewed this far south, but it truly shows the power of this geomagnetic storm, which is now a G5, the most extreme category for geomagnetic activity. The last time we had a G5 recorded was nearly 20 years ago. Earlier NOAA issued a rare alertwith concerns of power failures, especially farther north where the intensity is greater.

This was a shot taken from Cape Coral. The farther away from city lights, the more vivid the colors will appear. Happy aurora watching!