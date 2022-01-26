Auction lot held for the 'Believing in Girls' Gala

FORT MYERS, FLa. — The Pace Center for Girls will be holding a auction lot for their 'Believing in Girls' Gala in February. Proceeds from the Fort Myers "Under the Stars" event will support Pace Lee programs and girls. the programs provide girls and young women with an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training and advocacy.

The selection of auction lot packages include:

A four-night trip to New York City, staying in a private two-bedroom duplex in the heart of Manhattan with two round-trip tickets flying from any city.

A private at-home dinner for eight people provided by the talented Chef Bob Boye, owner of Liberty in Fort Myers.

A painting experience for up to six guests with local artist Rachel Pierce and a three-night beachfront stay at Beach Villas Captiva.

A hunt for the invasive Burmese python for two people with python huntress Amy Siewe, and a platinum python Windley shoulder bag by design house BSWANKY with a private atelier and gallery tour for 10.

A private dinner experience for 10 people with Chef Gloria Jordan at La Trattoria Café Napoli in Fort Myers.

In addition to the live auction, the Believing in Girls Gala will feature cocktails, dinner, dancing and an array of raffle items. The signature event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the outdoor venue of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St. in downtown Fort Myers. Tickets are still available and are $200 per person.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website or call 239-425-2366.

