Attorney argues there's no proof suspect was behind the wheel in Lehigh hit-and-run

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The woman suspected in two hit-and-run crashes in Lehigh Acres last Sunday had her first court appearance Wednesday.

Amber Tremblay, 33, was arrested on multiple felony charges Tuesday, including hit-and-run with a failure to stay on scene, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

But Tremblay's attorney now argues there's no proof she was behind the wheel.

The state argued that witnesses place Tremblay behind the wheel at the time of the crash, when an ATV driver was hit and seriously injured. Witnesses say Tremblay then left the area and was involved in a second crash on Bell Blvd.

“There is no evidence of reckless driving the witnesses say the vehicles collided," said Tremblay's attorney Aaron O'Brien. "Speed alone is usually not enough for reckless driving. And here I would say it’s not, there’s no speed limit. There are no marked lanes.”

The state responded, saying given that the crash took place in a recreational area with children and ATV's present, her driving should be considered reckless.

Tremblay's attorney disputes the charges from the second scene, claiming that Tremblay was a passenger. He argued only the driver is required to stay on the scene of a crash.

Wednesday, the judge gave the state 24 hours to provide proof that Tremblay was behind the wheel.

