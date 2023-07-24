FHP searching for suspect in Lehigh Acres ATV hit-and-run

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the suspect in a Lehigh Acres hit-and-run crash that left a man seriously injured.

FHP said Amber Jean Tremblay, 33, was driving a Dodge Challenger on Harvest Ave. around 5:35 p.m. Sunday. Meanwhile, the driver of an ATV was traveling north on Harvest, attempting to make a U-turn.

The Dodge Challenger collided with the ATV.

After the crash, FHP said Tremblay exited the vehicle and fled the scene in a different vehicle.

FHP

The ATV driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Gulf Coast Medical Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tremblay is asked to contact FHP or Crime Stoppers.

She faces three felony charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries, driving with a suspended license (her third offense) and driving with a suspended license causing serious injuries.