Assistant State Attorney Anthony Kunasek, lead prosecutor in Club Blu shooting case, passes away

LEE CO., Fla. — Assistant State Attorney Anthony Kunasek has passed away, according to the State Attorney's Office.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 4 News that they "have no reason to believe any murder occurred," but declined to give any further details. Samantha Syoen, Communications Director with the State Attorney's Office, also told Fox 4 News, "it is not murder."

State Attorney Amira Fox released the following statement regarding Kunasek's passing:

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Assistant State Attorney Anthony (Tony) Kunasek. Tony was an incredibly important and beloved member of our SAO team for many years and a dear friend, and he will be deeply missed more than words could ever express. He was an excellent and gifted attorney and his work helped keep Southwest Florida a safe place to live. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and request that you allow his family and friends to grieve privately at this time.”

Kunasek was the lead prosecutor in the Club Blu shooting case, which is set to continue Monday morning.

This is a developing story and Fox 4 News will update it when there is more information.