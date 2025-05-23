Florida lawmakers debate relief as new data shows skyrocketing property taxes

Property taxes in Lee County have skyrocketed over the past decade, with collections hitting a record $550.7 million - a massive 91.2% increase since 2015.

As Florida lawmakers remain stalled in budget negotiations, Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for property tax relief while local governments face pressure over rising costs.

As lawmakers debate property tax relief, new numbers show how property taxes have skyrocketed

The dramatic increase in property tax collections was highlighted in a new financial report released this week by Lee County Clerk Kevin Karnes. According to the report, taxes now make up half of Lee County's revenue, with 85% of all tax revenue in the county coming from property taxes.

"If you buy a house and you live on it; you consider it your own private property. And yet, you have to continue writing a check to the government every year just for the privilege of being able to use property that you, supposedly, already own," DeSantis said in a recent video posted the X, formerly known as Twitter.

A third of the collected property tax money goes to Lee County schools, with the remainder funding county services including public safety.

DeSantis has proposed a $5 billion tax rebate program for Florida homesteaders that would provide properties with $1,000 on average. However, the plan faces significant opposition in the legislature.

"Property taxes have pinched many people in Florida. That's the number one way we can provide meaningful relief to the citizens of our state," DeSantis said.

Florida House Speaker Danny Perez has rejected the governor's rebate proposal.

"The only option that I have ruled out is simply mailing $1,000 checks from the state treasury. These checks do not actually lower tax rates, these checks do not solve the property tax problem," Perez said.

As the debate continues in Tallahassee, it remains unclear when or if Florida residents will see any property tax relief.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.