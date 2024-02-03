ArtFest returns to downtown Fort Myers for its 24th year

FORT MYERS, Fla. — ArtFest Fort Myers returns for its 24th year.

You can enjoy the art of more than 220 artists in Downtown Fort Myers this weekend.

ArtFest features artists from across the country, and even from outside of the U.S, too.

The family-friendly event is free, and open to the public.

It includes a 5K, performances throughout the event, food vendors and activities throughout the weekend.

