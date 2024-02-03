Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

ArtFest returns to downtown Fort Myers for its 24th year

ArtFest features artists from across the country, and even from outside of the U.S, too.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 20:00:16-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — ArtFest Fort Myers returns for its 24th year.

You can enjoy the art of more than 220 artists in Downtown Fort Myers this weekend.

ArtFest features artists from across the country, and even from outside of the U.S, too.

The family-friendly event is free, and open to the public.

It includes a 5K, performances throughout the event, food vendors and activities throughout the weekend.

  • Friday, February 2, from 6 to 9 pm
  • Saturday, February 3, from 10 am to 5 pm
  • Sunday, February 4, from 10 am to 4 pm
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!